Sonia, Rahul Gandhi back in India; to attend remaining days of Parliament

However, the mother-son duo will have to complete all the quarantine formalities.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi missed the session as she has left for abroad with her son Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical treatment. They left India on September 12, two days before the session commenced.

Party sources said Sonia Gandhi has left for her annual medical treatment and will return after two weeks at least.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up & medical check-up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Sh. Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern & good wishes,” the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

It was earlier reported that Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to India and attend the Parliament session in the next couple of days.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will return once his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins them.

As reported by IANS, a party source said that in absence of Gandhis in the initial days of the Monsoon Session, senior leaders were briefed and they will take decisions on important issues such as the India-China LAC faceoff, the economy, Covid-19 handling as well as the issue of NEET and JEE exams.

Before leaving for abroad, Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence.