Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt, says lockdown was an attack on the poor of India

The Congress leader alleged that the government did not pay any heed on the advice of the party and when it was time to open after the lockdown, Congress party told the government several times that helping the poor was essential.

“The Prime Minister said the fight will be for 21 days, the backbone of the unorganised sector broke in 21 days. When it was time to open after the lockdown, Congress told the government several times that helping the poor is essential. A scheme like NYAY will have to be implemented, money needs to be directly deposited in bank accounts. But they didn’t do it,” Gandhi alleged.

NYAY or the Nyuntam Aay Yojana is the minimum income guarantee pitch of Congress party pushed forth in its Lok Sabha campaign last year where the party faced its second worst electoral defeat.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi in his video had questioned the GST and demonisation. Rahul Gandhi had said that the GST was the UPA's idea of easy taxation but the NDA has made it "complex and complicated".