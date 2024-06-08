Sonia Gandhi Re-Elected Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson As Rahul Gandhi Likely To Assume Leader Of Opposition Role

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi | Twitter

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, its leaders said.

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.

Here is Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji's speech delivered on her being re-elected unanimously by acclamation as Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party this evening in the Central Hall of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/tVacx2Chmh — Congress (@INCIndia) June 8, 2024

Congress President Shri @kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Shri @RahulGandhi and other senior leaders attended the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/BEH7hVKtCe — Congress (@INCIndia) June 8, 2024

The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran and Tariq Anwar. Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February.

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party's top brass that he will take a decision on it "very soon".

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting concluded and was held in the Central Hall of Parliament in the national capital.

Several prominent Congress leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal are present at the meeting.

Several other leaders including Karti Chidambaram, Rajiv Shukla, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shashi Tharoor are also present Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.

Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha. The BJP-led NDA won 293 in the polls.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP did not cross the majority mark, bagging 240 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.