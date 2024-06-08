CWC Passes Resolution To Appoint Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution asking former party president Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in Kerala and the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded general elections.

The grand old party held its key Working Committee meeting on Saturday. Later in the evening, the Congress party will convene a meeting of its newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs.

After the CWC meeting, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring told ANI, "We all have appealed to Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of Opposition. He is the only person who can face the Prime Minister. And when Rahul Gandhi will stand up, the youth of the country will feel safe... We never wanted an alliance with the AAP in Punjab. Our decision was correct..."

Congress leader KC Venugopal in a press conference stated that, "CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha...Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament..."

BJP's claim of 'Congress mukt' has failed: Congress Leader Ajay Rai

"It was the CWC's wish that Rahul Gandhi be made the LoP and be the voice of the common man and raise their issues in the Parliament... We are working on why we got fewer seats in some states. Their claim of 'Congress mukt' has failed and the country has now become 'Congress yukt' again," said Congress leader Ajay Rai after the CWC meeting.