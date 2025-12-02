 'Sonia Gandhi' Gets Panchayat Ticket From BJP In Kerala's Munnar
'Sonia Gandhi' Gets Panchayat Ticket From BJP In Kerala's Munnar

Born to the late Dure Raj, a Congress supporter and labourer, the BJP's Sonia received her name as a tribute to the Congress president at the time. Her father, filled with admiration, chose to honor the party leader by naming his daughter after her.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
The BJP has fielded a woman named Sonia Gandhi in the panchayat election from Munnar in Kerala. According to reports, the BJP has named Sonia Gandhi as its candidate for the Nallathanni ward (Ward 16) of the local panchayat.

Sonia Gandhi, who shares her name with the former Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP, hails from Nallathanni Kallar and has an unusual political journey that diverges sharply from that of her famous namesake.

Born to the late Dure Raj, a Congress supporter and labourer, the BJP's Sonia received her name as a tribute to the Congress president at the time. Her father, filled with admiration, chose to honor the party leader by naming his daughter after her. For many years in Idukki's hill country, this was merely an interesting coincidence.

Her political trajectory shifted after marriage. According to reports, Sonia's husband Subhash serves as the BJP's panchayat general secretary and previously contested a bypoll from Old Munnar Mulakkad. Gradually, Sonia aligned herself with the BJP, embracing contemporary politics rather than the legacy associated with her name.

As she enters her first election, interest has naturally intensified. She faces Congress candidate Manjula Ramesh and CPI(M) candidate Valarmati. The irony is striking, in Munnar, a BJP candidate bearing the name of a prominent Congress leader is taking on a Congress representative.

Kerala's panchayat and local body polls will take place in two phases on December 9 and 11, covering 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 87 municipalities, and six corporations statewide.

The BJP's Sonia Gandhi is among over 75,000 candidates competing for more than 21,000 ward positions across the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The State Election Commission is managing these elections, with results expected on December 13.

Whether Sonia Gandhi's name will benefit the BJP or create voter confusion remains to be seen. However, this panchayat election has certainly given Munnar a memorable story.

