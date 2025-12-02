MP News: Congress Shows ‘Chidiya Chug Gayi Khet’ Display, Hits Out At Govt On Second Day Of Assembly Session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s winter session began with a strong protest by Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Tuesday.

Before the proceedings began, the MLAs arrived carrying placards showing damaged crops and brought a symbolic display titled “Chidiya Chug Gayi Khet” to show the poor condition of farmers’ fields.

They accused the BJP government of being anti-farmer.

Umang Singhar said farmers continue to suffer across the state. “Farmers are running around for fertilizer, for fair purchase prices, and for compensation,” he said.

Congress MLA from Morena, Dinesh Gurjar, also criticised the government. He said, “The BJP government is looting farmers. They did not waive loans, they did not provide proper electricity, not even one rupee of loan was waived. Farmers did not get good prices for their crops.

Under crop insurance, farmers receive only 200–400 rupees. This is the misfortune of Madhya Pradesh. We demand full compensation for damaged crops.”

Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma responded that the government has already given ₹2,068 crore as relief to farmers. He said Congress is only interested in protesting.

Short Session Duration Upsets Congress

The winter session is scheduled from December 1 to 5, but with December 3 being a holiday, only four working days remain. The short duration has left Congress MLAs unhappy.