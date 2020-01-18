'Sonia forgave Nalini for political motive, Nirbhaya is apolitical': Twitterati slam Indira Jaising over remarks on Nirbhaya case convicts

After Senior Advocate Indira Jaising urged the mother of Nirbhaya to pardon the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape of her daughter, exasperated Twitterati took to Twitter to slam her.
Jaising took to Twitter to make the request shortly after Asha Devi on Friday expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.
"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," Jaisingh tweeted.
However, Twitterati took to Twitter to slam her and said that Sonia Gandhi forgave Nalini for her political propaganda and Nirbhaya is apolitical.
Here's how Twitterati slammed Indira Jaising;
Another Twitter user said, "Huge respect for Jaising but the use of the words ‘fully identify’ is horrific and utterly unacceptable here. While both women mentioned suffered bereavement, comparing - and worse, in an attempt to persuade - is even more unacceptable."
In another tweet, the Twitter user said "Yes there should not be a heirarchy of grief but comparing the loss of a spouse to the torture and murder of an offspring is grotesque. Especially when the surviving spouse is being held up as the model for behaviour."
"How can anyone of ur stature even think of it, being a women can't you even imagine, the intensity of pain caused to Nirbhaya..." a Twitter user said adding that Sonia Gandhi had a political motive behind forgivance of Nalini's crime while Nirbhaya case is apolitical.
"You don't identify with the pain of Asha Devi ji...," said Senior Advocate of Supreme Court of India and National Spokesperson of BJP. He added, "Had you felt for her and respected the sentiments of millions of India and who stand with her, you woundn't be eulogizing Sonia Gandhi and politicizing the issue."
Earlier, on Friday, Asha Devi had lashed out at the courts and the government stating that "the same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women's safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. Asha Devi rued that the convicts got what they wished for. "I will not be satisfied until they are hanged," she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)