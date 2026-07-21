Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Medanta After Delhi HC Nod; Safdarjung Says Vital Parameters Stable

Activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court permitted his transfer to a hospital of his choice.

Wangchuk, who had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site, was taken to Medanta in an ambulance following the court's order. Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had allowed his transfer after hearing a plea filed by his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a single-judge order that had earlier refused the request.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital issued a health bulletin confirming Wangchuk's discharge and his transfer to the Gurugram-based hospital.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 PM and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further medical care as per the order dated 21.07.2026 of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," the hospital said.

The bulletin added that Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable at the time of discharge. However, it noted that pancytopenia persists and that his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L.

The hospital further stated that copies of all relevant medical records, investigation reports and treatment documents had been handed over to the Medanta medical team to ensure continuity of care.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court directed that all medical reports and investigation records be transferred to Medanta and asked the private hospital to constitute a panel of doctors for Wangchuk's treatment. During the hearing, the Centre informed the court that it had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta, while requesting that he remain under continuous medical supervision and not be discharged except on the advice of the treating doctors.