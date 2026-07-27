Sonam Wangchuk Discharged From Medanta Hospital, Will Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat Before Returning To Ladakh - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk was on Monday discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram; he informed his followers in a video message posted on social media.

In the video message, he said that he will be visiting Rajghat and paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving for his home in Ladakh. He had begun his campaign on June 28 by paying homage at Gandhi’s memorial before starting his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar. In the video he also thanked the people for their support.

"AND FINALLY.... I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon," the caption of the post read.

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Wangchuk's hunger strike

Sonam joined the protest led by CJP on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. On July 18, he was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention. He was shifted to Medanta Hospital after a Delhi High Court order.

Protest concludes

The 36-day protest ended on Saturday with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post. The protest had begun on June 20.

CJP agreed to withdraw the protest with immediate effect after the third round of talks succeeded and the government agreed to all its demands.

Task force announced

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms aimed at making India's examination system more reliable, transparent, and technology-driven.