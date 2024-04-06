Sonam Wangchuk Announces Pashmina March From April 7; Here's Why Real Life Rancho From 3 Idiots Is Protesting?

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk, Real Life Rancho From 3 Idiots Protesting? |

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk is spearheading the ‘Pashmina march’ scheduled for April 7 in Ladakh to raise awareness about the alleged encroachment of grazing land by China and to protest against Chinese incursions into ecologically sensitive areas. The march, reminiscent of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi march, aims to shed light on the ground realities faced by the region.

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk Protesting?

Wangchuk, known for his inspirational role in the film '3 Idiots', recently concluded a 21-day hunger strike advocating for Ladakh's statehood and the protection of tribal rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

With an anticipated turnout of thousands, including participants from Mumbai and Maharashtra, Wangchuk hopes to galvanize support for Ladakh's cause. He stated that China has unlawfully seized over 4,000 square kilometres of land in the region, necessitating urgent action to safeguard territorial integrity. The ‘Pashmina march’ will be accompanied by local shepherds, who will guide participants to the grazing lands along the India-China border, illustrating the extent of encroachment firsthand.

Wangchuk Calls For Jail Bharo Andolan

In addition to the march, Wangchuk has called for a 'jail bharo andolan' (fill the jails movement) to protest against the authorities' inaction and plans to initiate a non-cooperation movement in Ladakh. These actions are intended to exert pressure on the administration and amplify the voices demanding statehood and constitutional protection for Ladakh, particularly under the Sixth Schedule. Earlier protests in Ladakh, uniting Buddhist and Muslim leaders, underscore the widespread support for these demands, as articulated by the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Wangchuk's efforts resonate with the broader struggle for autonomy and preservation of cultural and environmental heritage in Ladakh. By mobilising citizens and highlighting the urgency of the situation, he aims to compel the government to address the grievances of the region and safeguard its interests against external threats. The ‘Pashmina march’ symbolises a peaceful yet resolute assertion of Ladakh's rights and aspirations, echoing the spirit of Gandhian non-violent resistance in the face of adversity.