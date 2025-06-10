Sonam Raguvanshi's Lover Raj Khushwaha Earned ₹20,000 Working As Supervisor At Her Father's Factory

Left: Raj Kushwaha Right: Sonam Raguvanshi | X

Sonam Raguvanshi's alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, the man accused of playing a key role in the contract killing of Indore businessman and Sonam's husband Raja Raghuvanshi, reportedly worked as a supervisor at Sonam's father's plywood factory.

Sonam’s father, Devi Singh owns a plywood factory in Indore with an annual turnover of approximately Rs 12 to 15 crores, where she worked as an HR professional and Kushwaha worked as a supervisor. Kushwaha was paid a salary of Rs 20,000 a month.

Sonam and Kushwaha first met at the plywood factory and soon developed feelings for each other. However, the family denies any romantic involvement between Sonam and Kushwaha.

Kushwaha was also reportedly seen at Raja's funeral and was consoling Sonam’s father shortly after the body arrived.

Raghuvanshi, was the co-owner of Raghuvanshi Transport, a family-run business in Indore with an annual turnover of Rs 8 to 10 crore. The company was jointly operated by Raja and his two brothers.

The Indore couple were on their honeymoon in Shillong when they went missing in East Khasi Hills on May 23. Husband Raja Raguvanshi's body was found in the jungles; however, wife Sonam couldn't be traced.

After being 'missing' for 17 days, Sonam finally surrendered, admitting her involvement in Raja's murder in Ghazipur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.