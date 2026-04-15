Son Allegedly Pushes 72-Year-Old Paralysed Mother To Death From 4th Floor Residence In Bengaluru | Representational Image

A horrifying case of murder has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his paralysed mother by pushing her from the fourth floor of their residence in RR Nagar, according to an NDTV report.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at BEML Layout in RR Nagar. The victim, identified as 72-year-old Savitramma, had been bedridden for the past four to five years. Reportedly driven by distress over his mother’s prolonged illness, her son, identified as Venkatesh, pushed her to her death from their residence.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining various angles, including financial aspects, and a medical examination will be conducted to determine the mental condition of the accused.

Man Pushes Wife to Death in Front of Running Local Train

In Mumbai’s Mulund, a 42-year-old man, Rajukumar Gupta, an electrician by profession, was captured on CCTV pushing his 36-year-old wife, identified as Pushpa, to her death in front of a running local train, allegedly due to marital discord, on the morning of March 14.

Hours before the crime, Pushpa had filed a police complaint. Her brother Kamlesh, who had come to take her and her son back to Uttar Pradesh, said tensions escalated that day. After locking Kamlesh and the couple’s son inside their house, Rajukumar went to Mulund station and committed the act before fleeing. He was later arrested in Surat. Pushpa was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.