Somnath Trust Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Online Fraud Scams |

Gir Somnath: In an important public advisory, the Shri Somnath Trust has warned devotees against rising online frauds being carried out in the name of VIP darshan and special entry passes at the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat. The trust clarified that no such VIP darshan system exists at the temple and appealed to pilgrims across the country to remain alert while making online bookings or inquiries.

The first Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, Somnath Temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year from India and abroad. However, with increasing digital dependence, cyber fraudsters are now targeting unsuspecting pilgrims through fake websites, social media posts, misleading advertisements, and payment links promising “VIP access” to the shrine.

Shri Somnath Trust General Manager Vijaysinh Chavda issued a strong clarification stating that the temple does not offer any paid VIP darshan, special queue access, or exclusive entry system.

“There is no practice of VIP darshan in Somnath Temple. All devotees receive equal darshan facilities. Any person, agent, or website demanding money for VIP passes or special entry is completely fake and illegal,” Chavda said.

According to the Trust’s IT and Security Department, several fraudulent activities have surfaced in recent weeks. Cybercriminals are allegedly placing fake advertisements on search engines and social media platforms claiming to provide quick darshan tickets or priority temple entry.

In some cases, devotees have reportedly received direct phone calls from unknown individuals asking them to transfer money immediately through online payment links or digital wallets.

The Trust has urged devotees to avoid trusting any third-party agents, unknown mobile apps, or unofficial websites offering temple-related services. It emphasized that all authentic bookings for puja, accommodation, room reservations, and prasad orders are available only through the official Somnath Trust website.

For genuine bookings and temple services, devotees have been advised to use only Shri Somnath Trust Official Website.

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The Trust has also initiated strict action against those involved in the alleged fraud racket. Officials confirmed that the IT team is continuously monitoring suspicious digital activity and coordinating with online platforms to remove misleading content.

“Google and other concerned platforms have been officially informed to take down fake links and deceptive information circulating online. The process of filing a police complaint and legal action against unknown fraudsters has also been initiated,” Chavda added.

The advisory comes at a time when cyber fraud linked to religious tourism is witnessing a rise across India. Authorities believe awareness among devotees is the strongest protection against such scams.

The Shri Somnath Trust has appealed to pilgrims to remain cautious, verify all information carefully, and report suspicious activities immediately to avoid becoming victims of online fraud while planning their spiritual visit to the sacred Jyotirlinga temple.