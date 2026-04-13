‘Something To Reflect On’: Harsh Goenka Applauds Nepal’s New 'Highly Qualified' Cabinet

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Monday lauded the composition of Nepal’s newly formed cabinet, pointing out the relatively young age and strong educational credentials of its members.

Sharing a graphic of the 2026 cabinet on X, Goenka remarked that Nepal’s new team of ministers stands out for being youthful, well-qualified and globally educated. He added that the composition offers something worth reflecting on for leaders in other countries.

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The graphic indicated that many ministers in the cabinet are in their 30s and 40s, with several holding advanced degrees from reputed international universities. According to the data, Prime Minister Balendra Shah, aged 35, holds a master’s degree in structural engineering. Key ministries such as finance, foreign affairs and health are also led by individuals with postgraduate or doctoral qualifications from institutions in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Many cabinet members possess academic backgrounds in fields such as public policy, economics, engineering and public health, while others have studied law, business administration and literature. The data also highlighted that relatively young leaders have been assigned major portfolios including home affairs, infrastructure, energy, education and agriculture.

Among the notable appointments, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, aged 52, holds a PhD in Economics from the Australian National University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University, making him one of the most academically accomplished members of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Sudan Gurung, aged 30, is among the youngest ministers and stands out as the only member without a postgraduate degree. The Foreign Affairs Ministry is headed by Shishir Khanal, 47, who holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Wisconsin. The Education Ministry has been assigned to Sasmita Pokharel, who is in her early 30s and holds a master’s degree in English literature.