'Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab': CM Charanjit Singh Channi after meeting patients who got injured in Ludhiana Court Complex blast

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday met the patients who were injured in the blast that took place at Ludhiana district court complex. After meeting the patients, CM Channi while talking to the media said that an investigation is underway in the matter.

He alleged that some people want to create disturbance in Punjab adding that the government is on alert. "A person died and 5 got injured in the incident, the CM said.

The blast that took place in the wash room of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered. The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Before meeting the patients, the CM said that he is "saddened" over the news of an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister had informed that he will visit the blast site today.

"Saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared. Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state will be taken to task," Channi Tweeted.

Explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex| An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Govt is on alert. A person died&5 got injured in the incident: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said after meeting injured persons at hospital in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/27vekSR4am — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Earlier, Punjab CM had said that "anti-national" elements are doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing.

Following the incident, a team of National Security Guard has been called.

"Bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the Court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident and called for strict action against those guilty.

Meanwhile, Union Home Ministry has also sought a detailed report on the blast. In a communication, the Union home ministry asked the Punjab government to send the report as early as possible, giving details of the incident.

The ministry also asked the state government to inform it about the findings of the initial investigation and who could be possibly involved in the explosion, the officials said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:52 PM IST