'Some people are resorting to black magic...': PM Modi hits out at Congress over August 5 protest | ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over its protest in black clothes on August 5 over the issues of price rise and unemployment. Without naming the grand old party, the PM said there was attempt to propagate "black magic" on August 5.

"Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair & negativity. We saw on 5th August that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," said PM Modi.

"But, these people are unaware that no matter how much ever they do black magic & believe in superstitions, people will never trust them back," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had linked the Congress' protest to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 in 2020.

He said everybody saw protests from Congress leaders of late in regular clothes they wore but they especially chose black clothes for today's (August 5) agitation as Modi had peacefully resolved an over 550-year dispute involving the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and performed its 'shilanyas' on this day.

"I clearly believe that the Congress has chosen August 5 for its strong protests in black clothes to show its opposition over the temple issue," he said. The home minister added that the Congress is not willing to drop its "appeasement politics" despite facing so many poll defeats.

Meanwhile, the Congress said Shah's comment was a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to its democratic demonstrations against price rise.

"It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.