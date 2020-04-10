'Some colonial hangover...': Twitter slams BBC News for 'shameful and racist' cartoon showing Indians wearing masks

Several cities have recently made it mandatory for people to wear masks. Mumbai -- a city which has recorded over 900 cases -- was perhaps the first to do so, and the rest of Maharashtra has also been urged to do the same. Since then, in the last couple of days, Uttar Pradesh has made not wearing masks a punishable offence, and Delhi Chief Minister has said that masks are now a compulsory accessory when stepping out. Others include Chandigarh, Odisha and Telangana.

A recent cartoon posted on Twitter by the BBC's Hindi arm depicts the mask wearing phenomena in a rather unflattering light and has drawn the ire of netizens.

The image which shows two individuals in tattered clothing that appears to have been cut out of their own clothes bears the caption: "Bachne ke liye bacha hua bhee chala gaya".

This has not gone down well with netizens who slammed the handle and the BBC as a whole for retaining a 'colonial' mindset, mocking India and for portraying 'shameful and racist' conduct.

Now we must point out that the cartoon may be offensive, but it cannot be called racist per se as it does not belittle or even target any particular race.

Nonetheless, the ire of netizens is perhaps understandable. Many even pointed out the fact that India had stepped up to help other countries by supplying Hydroxychloroquine. Others noted that nobody had poked fun at coronavirus related news coming from the UK -- which is working with a far more dire situation.

