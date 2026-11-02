Soldier Assaulted By Mother, Brother & Relatives Over Property Dispute In Punjab | Representative Image

A soldier who was home on leave was allegedly assaulted by his mother, brother and other relatives following a property dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The soldier's wife filmed the incident, and the video has since circulated widely on social media.

The incident took place in Sainpur Abbal Khair village in Gurdaspur. According to Simmi Saini, her husband, Wazir Singh, had built a shop and registered its ownership in his name. She said his family members had called him near the shop to discuss a property dispute after his brothers allegedly encroached upon his agricultural land.

However, the meeting turned violent when Singh's relatives allegedly attacked him as soon as he got out of his vehicle. Saini said she rushed to the spot after being informed about the assault, but she too was attacked by the relatives. She managed to record the confrontation on her phone.

Saini claimed that Singh was taken to the Government Hospital in Gurdaspur in an unconscious condition. She further alleged that the doctor on duty, acting under pressure from the relatives who had assaulted her husband, did not provide him with adequate medical care. Concerned about his safety, she subsequently took him home, where he is recuperating.

She also alleged that the family continues to receive threats from the accused relatives, forcing them to remain inside their house. Additionally, she claimed that the relatives had put their own locks on another property purchased by her.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jai Singh, who is handling the investigation, confirmed that the injured soldier's statement had been recorded. He said the investigation was underway and that appropriate legal action would be initiated against those involved.