NDA Rift In Bihar? JD(U) Questions BJP's Move To Welcome Rahul Raj After MLC Victory

Tensions between two key constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have surfaced in Bihar following the recent Legislative Council election results.

The JD(U) has strongly objected to the BJP inducting independent candidate Rahul Raj, who won the MLC election after defeating the ruling party's official nominee. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha questioned the timing and rationale behind the BJP's decision to welcome Raj into its fold.

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Kushwaha pointed out that Rahul Raj had been expelled from the BJP for six years and questioned why the party was in such a hurry to readmit him immediately after his electoral victory.

He said the BJP's central and state leadership should seriously reconsider the circumstances surrounding Raj's return, signalling the JD(U)'s displeasure over the move.

The development has exposed differences between the two NDA allies, with the JD(U) viewing the BJP's decision as politically questionable, particularly since Raj had contested as an independent and defeated its official candidate.

Notably, JD(U) nominees faced defeats in both Legislative Council seats, with independent candidates emerging victorious. The BJP's move to induct one of the winners has further aggravated resentment within the JD(U), which believes that the development undermines the spirit of alliance politics.

Although Kushwaha did not elaborate on the technical aspects of Raj's expulsion and subsequent induction, his sharp remarks indicated growing unease within the NDA following the election results.

The episode has brought into focus the emerging political friction between the BJP and JD(U) in Bihar, despite the two parties being partners in the ruling alliance.