'Social Media Handles Not Immune From Indian Laws': Allahabad HC Pulls Up X Over Obscene Video Probe

The Allahabad High Court questioned X's alleged non-cooperation in a cybercrime investigation and sought accountability from the police | File Photo

Prayagraj, July 7, 2026: The Allahabad High Court has come down heavily on X Corp, formerly Twitter, over its alleged non-cooperation in a cybercrime investigation, making it clear that multinational social media platforms cannot escape accountability under Indian law.

Taking note of an affidavit filed by the investigating officer (IO), a Bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Divesh Chandra Samant observed that X had failed to provide the URL ID and IP address of the account through which allegedly obscene videos and photographs of the petitioner were posted. The Court said such non-cooperation cannot be accepted and warned that digital platforms are equally answerable to Indian law.

No Immunity From Indian Law

“Non-cooperation of officials of the social media handle ‘X’ with police investigations in such matters cannot be countenanced by this Court. Social media handles are not immune from accountability to Indian laws and investigation agencies acting in pursuance of powers vested by law. The arms of the Indian law are long enough to reach any transgression and strong enough to bring the offenders to justice,” the Bench observed.

The IO told the Court that due to X's refusal to share the required details, he was “handicapped to proceed further in the matter” and sought more time to complete the investigation. Taking exception to this stand, the Court said the affidavit appeared, prima facie, to be an admission of “policing failure”.

The Bench further observed that while officials of X had “stonewalled” the investigation, the police had also “abdicated their statutory duties”. Their combined conduct, the Court noted, would ultimately “enable the offenders to cheat justice”.

Police Asked To Explain Delay

The case relates to a writ petition filed by Mithilesh Kumar seeking directions to the Commissioner of Police, Commissionerate Ghaziabad, to ensure a fair, proper and early conclusion of the investigation into an FIR registered under Section 67-A of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form.

The matter had earlier been heard by a Bench of Justice Rajeev Misra and Justice Padam Narain Mishra. At the time, the petitioner's counsel argued that despite four and a half months having passed since the FIR was registered, the investigation had not reached its logical conclusion.

Expressing displeasure, the Bench had observed, “We fail to understand as to on what ground the investigation of the concerned case crime number has remained pending for more than four and a half months.”

On May 6, 2026, the State counsel assured the Court that the police would “make all endeavours to conclude the investigation positively within a month”.

However, when the matter came up again on July 2, 2026, the Court found that the investigation had effectively come to a standstill because of the refusal of senior officials of X to cooperate. The IO again stated that he was handicapped and sought more time to proceed further.

Court Seeks Accountability

To fix accountability, the High Court directed the Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, to appear in person before the Court on the next date of hearing. The Police Chief has been asked to explain the steps taken to ensure that the responsible officials of X cooperate with the investigation and are held accountable under the law, Live Law reported.

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The matter will now be listed as a fresh case before the appropriate Bench on August 12, 2026.

The Court also directed that a copy of its order be forwarded immediately to the Secretary (Home), Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh.

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