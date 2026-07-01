‘Morphing Woman’s Image An Assault On Privacy’: Madras HC Orders Swift Police Action In Cyber Harassment Case

Madras High Court directed prompt police action and preservation of digital evidence in a case involving alleged circulation of morphed images | PTI

Madurai, July 1: Holding that the circulation of morphed images of women is a serious attack on dignity and privacy, the Madras High Court has said such acts cannot be dismissed as harmless online pranks.

Stressing that the law must respond as quickly as digital content spreads, the Court directed the Dindigul police to immediately verify a complaint and register an FIR if it discloses a cognisable offence.

“The dignity of a woman cannot be left at the mercy of a fake profile. A morphed image is not a harmless digital prank. It is a calculated assault on privacy, reputation and emotional security. The law must therefore move with the same speed with which the unlawful content travels,” Justice L. Victoria Gowri of the Madurai Bench observed.

Privacy Under Digital Threat

The order came on a petition filed by the brother of an Indian woman working as a housekeeper in Singapore. He alleged that obscene morphed photographs and videos of his sister were being circulated through Instagram and other social media platforms, including a fake Instagram account created in her name.

The petitioner also alleged that a man identified as Manikandan demanded money to delete the morphed photographs and videos and continued circulating them after the demand was refused. He informed the Court that despite complaints to the police and the District Collector, no effective action had been taken.

Observing that such complaints go far beyond a private dispute, the Court said allegations of online sexual humiliation, morphing, fake profiles, threats of further circulation and demands for money, if found to be true, amounted to a serious intrusion into bodily privacy, decisional dignity, reputation and the protection of life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“In matters of this nature, the Court cannot treat the grievance as a mere private dispute. Online sexual humiliation, morphing, creation of fake profiles, threat of further circulation and demand for money for deletion of such content constitute, if true, a serious intrusion into bodily privacy, decisional dignity, reputation and the constitutional protection of life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the Court said.

Court Stresses Swift Action

The Court underlined that delays in cyber crime cases could permanently damage investigations because digital evidence can disappear quickly.

“In cyber offences, delay is often fatal to evidence. Digital footprints are fragile. URLs may disappear. Accounts may be deleted. IP logs may be overwritten. Therefore, prompt preservation of digital evidence is not merely procedural; it is substantive justice,” the order stated, Bar & Bench and Live Law reported.

The Court also held that the woman's physical absence from India did not reduce the responsibility of Indian law enforcement agencies, as the complainant, family members, alleged offenders, digital access, threat calls, or part of the cause of action were connected to India.

The State told the Court that the complaint would be verified and the digital material examined. It assured the Court that if the complaint disclosed a cognisable offence, an FIR would be registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the investigation would proceed in accordance with law.

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Directing the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dindigul Rural, to consider the complaint dated March 20, 2026, the Court ordered the police to secure screenshots, URLs, profile links, account names, phone numbers, call records, messages and any proof of the alleged demand for money. It also directed the preservation of account details of the fake social media profile, IP logs, subscriber information and other electronic records from the concerned platforms.

If the offending content remains online, the police must take steps to have it removed or blocked through the competent authority, the Court said.

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