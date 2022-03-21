Social activist A Brahmananda Acharya wears makeshift nest on his head to caution people on extinction of sparrows; see pics

Social activist A Brahmananda Acharya from Ganjam in Odisha wore a makeshift nest to caution people on extinction of sparrows, reported ANI

"Over 90% sparrows are extinct. If we don't look after domestic sparrows, soon they'll be a thing of past," he said.

On March 20 every year, World Sparrow Day is celebrated to raise awareness and protect the common house sparrows, which are not so commonly seen now due to increasing noise pollution. The special day is an initiative started by the Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France.

The Society was started by a dedicated conservationist Mohammed Dilawar. He was named by the Time as one of the "Heroes of the Environment" in 2008. On World Sparrow Day, let's encourage the young nature enthusiasts among us to love the birds and take care of them especially when the harsh summer season is knocking on our door and the birds need cool shades and water just like humans.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:39 PM IST