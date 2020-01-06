'So shallow is your reporting': Prakash Javadekar slams FT for linking social unrest and onion prices

On Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at media for linking social unrest in India and onion prices. While slamming a report from a leading daily, Prakash Javadekar said he hates to say that reporting was shallow.
While hitting out at a leading daily's coverage, Financial Times, Prakash Javadekar said: "Technologists across the world would be eager to get the tech possessed by you, which helps decipher that a masked mob is ‘nationalist’. Also, all universities & institutions in our country are secular."
"I know it’s a bit too much for you to understand India, but here’s an effort: Stop predicting the breaking apart of India at every possible chance you get. India is a diverse democracy and it has always assimilated all differences to emerge stronger," he further added.
Javadekar also went to say that the reporting was shallow. "I hate to break it to you, but so shallow is your reporting & understanding of India, that the last time you predicted social unrest in India was over rising onion prices!" the Union Minister said.
Earlier last month, the onion prices in the city hit a record high leaving residents in tears. During rains, the crops were damaged and as a result, the prices skyrocketed due to non-availability of onions across India. Interestingly, the government imported onions from Egypt and Turkey.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)