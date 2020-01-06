'So shallow is your reporting': Prakash Javadekar slams FT for linking social unrest and onion prices

On Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at media for linking social unrest in India and onion prices. While slamming a report from a leading daily, Prakash Javadekar said he hates to say that reporting was shallow.

While hitting out at a leading daily's coverage, Financial Times, Prakash Javadekar said: "Technologists across the world would be eager to get the tech possessed by you, which helps decipher that a masked mob is ‘nationalist’. Also, all universities & institutions in our country are secular."