BJP Minister Prakash Javadekar confident of BJP winning over 62 seats in Jharkhand

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 62 out of 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand.

"We will win more than 62 seats this time," Javadekar told reporters here after inaugurating the BJP's media centre for elections.

He said that the party is confident of retaining power in the state.

The Union Minister said that the fight is not between the BJP and any other party but it will be for a government dedicated to the development of the state.

"The fight is between a government dedicated to the people's development and the people who want to develop themselves," Javadekar said.

Javadekar said the fight in elections will be to elect a government, which could work for the people's welfare.

"The fight is between a government dedicated to working for the state's progress and the people who want to loot the state," he said.

The BJP leader said that Chief Minister Raghuvar Das brought in positive changes in the lives of the people during his rule in the last five years.

"The state has seen a government with a clean image and dedicated to the development," he said.

Jharkhand will go to five-phased elections starting November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 23.

In 2014, the BJP won 35 seats and formed the government with the support of All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which has now snapped its ties with the party.

Jharkhand Mukri Morcha (JMM) finished second in the tally with 17 seats while Congress was decimated to just six Assembly seats.