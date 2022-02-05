Snapchat unveils new lenses on Basant Panchami; check here

New Delhi: Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has launched several AR experiences to mark Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja, as India prepares for the onset of spring.

These new localised lenses along with special themed Bitmojis will help to capture the joy of this festive period and pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati.

The new lenses give Snapchatters a vibrant canvas of festive designs and wishes 'Happy Vasant Panchami' to those who view it.

There will also be a section in Lens Explorer dedicated to all the community-made Vasant Panchami special lenses from February 4 to 6.

This will include a newly developed Vasant Panchami lens by Mohnish Raut, an online lens creator who is part of Original Lens creator at Snapchat. Previously, he has delivered some unique lenses that have showcased his creativity and skills as a lens creator on Snapchat.

From numerous colourful lenses, there is something for everyone to create and share their own unique greeting.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:25 PM IST