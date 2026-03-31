 Smoke Scare At 36,000 Feet! Delhi-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After 'PAN PAN' Call
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Smoke Scare At 36,000 Feet! Delhi-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After 'PAN PAN' Call

An Air India Express flight from Bagdogra to Delhi sparked panic after a suspected smoke alert at 36,000 feet forced a diversion to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. Oxygen masks were deployed mid-air as the crew issued a “PAN PAN” call. The aircraft landed safely, and all 140 onboard were evacuated without injuries.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
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An Air India Express flight travelling from Bagdogra to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow on Monday evening after the crew detected a possible smoke issue onboard, triggering an emergency response and moments of panic among passengers.

Flight IX 1523, carrying 134 passengers and six crew members, was cruising at around 36,000 feet over Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district when pilots suspected smoke emanating from the aircraft’s avionic panels at approximately 4:58 pm.

Emergency ‘PAN PAN’ Call Issued

Acting swiftly, the crew alerted air traffic control and issued a “PAN PAN” call an international signal indicating urgency but not immediate danger requesting priority handling and a precautionary landing.

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Safe Landing In Lucknow

The aircraft was diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, where a full emergency was declared as per protocol. The flight landed safely at around 5:17 pm, and all passengers and crew were evacuated without any injuries.

Passengers described anxious scenes onboard after oxygen masks were deployed unexpectedly. While confusion and fear gripped many, the cabin crew responded promptly, guiding passengers and ensuring calm as preparations were made for the emergency landing.

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