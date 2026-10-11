Smoke From Passenger’s Power Bank Forces IndiGo Flight To Divert To Hyderabad

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected emanating from a passenger’s personal electronic device onboard the aircraft.

Flight 6E 6115 landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, with the airline confirming that its cabin crew responded promptly to manage the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a statement, IndiGo said the diversion was necessitated after smoke was detected coming from a customer’s electronic device during the flight. The crew acted swiftly to bring the situation under control, the airline added.

After the safe landing, IndiGo began arranging an alternate aircraft to transport passengers to their intended destination, Chennai.

The diversion disrupted the flight’s scheduled journey, prompting the airline to take steps to minimise inconvenience to passengers. IndiGo said it was offering refreshments and providing timely updates while working to facilitate their onward journey.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates,” the airline said.

No further details about the electronic device or the circumstances that caused it to emit smoke were immediately available.

The airline said it was working to ensure that passengers could resume their journey to Chennai as soon as possible.