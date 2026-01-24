'Slapped, Punched, Kicked': Viral Video Shows Reported LLB Student Brutally Assaulting Live-In Partner In UP

A disturbing video circulating on social media has once again brought attention to unchecked rage, breakdown of communication and violence within intimate relationships. The clip shows a young man, reportedly an LLB student, brutally assaulting a woman alleged to be his live-in partner in Uttar Pradesh’s Mjhola police station area.

Woman Brutally Attacked in Public

The video begins with the man aggressively attacking the woman on a residential lane. He is seen slapping, punching and repeatedly kicking her as she struggles to get up or shield herself. The woman can be heard screaming for help while attempting to escape the assault, which appears sustained and largely one-sided.

Residents Rush to Rescue

The incident reportedly occurred in a residential locality, with houses, boundary walls and greenery visible in the background. As the violence continues, local residents notice the assault and rush to the spot. Several bystanders are seen intervening, pulling the man away and shouting at him to stop.

Mob Turns on Accused

However, tensions quickly escalate as the crowd turns on the alleged assailant. The man is overpowered and assaulted by residents in retaliation, while the injured woman is seen lying on the ground. The video ends amid chaos, with loud shouting and people running around.

At the time of reporting, it remains unclear whether an FIR has been registered. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over domestic violence, live-in relationships and the need for timely police intervention.