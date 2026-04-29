Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: ‘Rich’ Woman Assaults ‘Poor Girl’ Over Unpaid ₹1,200 Ration Debt In Bareilly – Video

X/@gharkekalesh’

Bareilly: A shocking and disturbing video, reportedly from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media. A woman can be seen repeatedly slapping another woman outside a ration shop. The video, shared by X user ‘@gharkekalesh’, claims that the dispute was over unpaid dues of ₹1,200.

The video shows the woman repeatedly slapping the other woman, while a man standing at the shop counter can be seen silently watching the act.

The woman being slapped can be seen standing and facing the blows without even trying to stop the woman assaulting her.

The exact date of the incident has not been reported and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

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Netizens React

The viral video triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users wrote,"Will woman recieve the unpaid amount along with those 5 slaps?"

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Another user wrote, "If she pays 1200,she can hit her back??"

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"God! What’s wrong with theses kind of people these days? There’s no kindness and compassion left. Miserable," a third user wrote.

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"She should have reciprocated the same slaps," another user wrote.

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The video has also grabbed the attention of Congress party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. "In UP's Bareilly, a poor woman had borrowed 1200 rupees from a rich woman She couldn't pay it back The rich woman slapped the poor woman five times and said, 'Stuffing her face with rations worth 1200 while running around here and there to pay back the money' That doesn't mean moneyed auntie can start hitting just because of compulsion and poverty," she wrote on X.

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The video received more than 175,700 views in less than 24 hours of being posted.