Fast Food Stall Inspired By PM Modi Bulldozed In Bareilly, Owner Alleges Selective Action

A fast-food stall run by 24-year-old Ananya Pandey in Bareilly was demolished by the local civic body during an anti-encroachment drive, leaving the young entrepreneur distressed and alleging selective action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The stall, named “Ananya Kitchen,” was set up nearly six months ago near Butler Plaza at Chouki Chauraha in the Civil Lines area. According to Ananya, she started the venture after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for entrepreneurship and self-reliance. However, officials from the Bareilly Municipal Corporation arrived with a bulldozer and dismantled her stall, terming it an illegal encroachment.

Ananya alleged that the action was carried out in her absence and claimed her stall was the only one removed despite several others operating nearby. She further stated that no prior notice or warning was issued before the demolition. The civic team reportedly removed the entire steel counter, which she said was built using her savings of nearly Rs 1.75 lakh.

Following the incident, Ananya approached Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam seeking assistance. The mayor assured her that the losses would be compensated and promised to arrange a better stall for her in the future.

Originally from Bisalpur in Pilibhit district, Ananya is the eldest in her family and started the business to support her paralysed father and fund her siblings’ education. Despite earlier setbacks, including injuries from a road accident, she launched her food startup to rebuild her livelihood.

The municipal corporation maintained that the demolition was part of an anti-encroachment drive, while Ananya insisted she would continue her fight for justice and dignity.