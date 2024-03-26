‘Slap Youth Who Chant Modi Slogans': Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

Amid an ongoing debate on derogatory remarks used by opposition leaders against Kangana Ranaut, following the announcement of her candidacy from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency by BJP, Karnataka Minister Shivraj Tangadagi made a controversial remark about BJP supporters. Hitting out at the BJP, Tangadagi said, "Youths and students who raise 'Modi, Modi' slogans should be slapped."

He accused the BJP of failing to fulfill the promises made to create two crore jobs per year.

Addressing a Congress workers' meeting at Karatagi in Koppal district on Sunday, he said: "If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi' (slogans), they should be slapped." "One has to be ashamed. Is it a small thing? They promised two crore jobs a year, it should have been 20 crore jobs now in 10 years," he added.

In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department Amit Malviya hit out at the Congress over the Minister's comments.

Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, asks students, who chant slogans in favour of PM Modi, to be slapped…



Just because Young India has rejected Rahul Gandhi, again and again, and wants PM Modi to lead the country,… pic.twitter.com/mhlMdYpcpK — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) March 25, 2024

BJP hits back

Reacting to Tangadagi's remark, Malviya wrote on X, "Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, asks students who chant slogans in favor of PM Modi to be slapped... Just because Young India has rejected Rahul Gandhi, again and again, and wants PM Modi to lead the country, Congress will assault them? This is shameful."

"The contrast can’t be more obvious, with Prime Minister Modi investing in Young India and Rahul Gandhi’s Congress wanting to slap them," he added.

"No political party that has targeted the Youth ever survived. The Young carry our collective aspiration and are entrusted with shaping the destiny of our nation," said Malviya.

(With inputs from PTI)