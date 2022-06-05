Skilful hands of deaf & mute Kashmiri artist bring walnut wood to life

Wood craft artist 55-year-old Mohammad Yusuf Muran | Photo: Sajad Hameed

Deprived of the power of speech and hearing right from birth, 55-year-old Mohammad Yusuf Muran remains busy from dawn to dusk churning out wood-carved masterpieces.

Muran hails from Downtown Kashmir's Srinagar. Born deaf and dumb, this incapacitated Kashmiri has learned the art of wood carving from his elder brother, who is also deaf and mute, but a master in wood carving.

He has been at it since the age of four, carrying forward the traditional work of his forefathers with his excellent talent and expertise. Muran has also created a replica of the famous Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. It took him three months to complete the task representing a reflection of his brilliance. This art piece has won him applause and appreciation from across the world.

Muran has created many things out of dead wood, like King George of England on a horse, a statue of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussain, Mahatma Gandhi, The Hazratbal Shrine, Kashmiri Samovar, the fire pot Kangri, Shepherd along with wildlife and peace monument created on the opening of Srinagar-Muzzafarabad road link showing a Pakistani and Kashmiri hugging each other.

Sajad Hameed

Sajad Hameed

All of these items have been created out of deadwood. Wood carving has been Muran's traditional business for the past 200 years. Before partition, their great grandfather had a showroom in Karachi and did business in central Asia through the ancient Silk route.

Put any picture or monument in front of Muran and he will create the same on deadwood. One will find it difficult to believe or differentiate between the picture or the woodwork.

Muran's beautiful wood carved products can be sold for millions in the international market, but regretfully, the government has not given him any recognition.

Despite being a specially-abled person in Jammu And Kashmir, Muran has not been selected for any state or national award to encourage his unmatched wood carving artwork.

The family has also approached the department of handicrafts many times for conferring state awards to Muran and also recommending the Central awards for him, but there has been no response from the government.

"Earlier, my father used to make all these items and he was a legendary artist, but unfortunately, he passed away a few years back and now my uncle, Mohammed Yusuf, is engaged with this art. Other people too make all these items but not with such a level of perfection as my uncle possesses. If you put any picture or monument in front of Muran, he will create the same on dead wood. one will find it difficult to believe or differentiate between the picture or the woodwork," said Mudasir Muran, nephew of Mohammad Yusuf Muran.

"I think the role of government is very vital here. We don't see them helping people with potential and expertise. Government should do something about the upliftment of this sector. We also know that this sector of handicrafts has been monopolized by a few big traders of whom we are aware. The artists should be rewarded for their craft.

I can challenge that there is no better craftsman other than my uncle in the whole valley. Just because he is deaf and dumb, he is being ignored. Otherwise, he would be rewarded with the highest award. Besides all this, I am trying very hard to keep this art form from dying. I have set up one of the best stores in Kashmir without any help from the government which has been quite difficult. I even met the high officials and laid down my ideas in front of them, but it did not make any difference as nothing was done," rued Mudasir.

He further said that the prevailing political and security situation helped little to make the business flourish. "I belong to one of the oldest parts of Kashmir, I call it the 'Crown of Kashmir' as they say there are only 'stone-pelters' who reside here, but that's not true. Downtown has produced the best artists related to any craft, be it paper-mache, wood-carving or whatsoever. But the thing is, we are being exploited and have been taken for granted," he said.

"When people have less knowledge about anything, they became judgmental. People start thinking our items are overpriced. Even if we look at a normal labourer these days, they cost too much per working day, so how can an artist's work be called overpriced. Our craftwork is benefiting so many people by providing jobs. I also met with the higher authorities. I had even put forward the idea of renovating the airport by starting up stores related to woodwork, carpets, crewelwork, pashmina shawls, paper-mache, and other crafts prevalent in Kashmir. This will let everyone know about the artistic work done in Kashmir because tourists visit Kashmir via the airport, and automatically, it will uplift the handicraft sector," Mudasir added.