Six Women Develop Kidney Failure After C-Sections At Bikaner's PBM Hospital; Critical Condition Sparks Health Scare | Representational Image: Pexels

Jaipur: In a major health scare, six women have developed kidney-related complications after C-section deliveries at the government-run PBM hospital of Bikaner. All the women have been admitted to the hospital's ICU in critical condition and are undergoing treatment. The condition of a 20-year-old woman from Phalodi placed on ventilator support is reported to be critical.

Recent similar tragedy

Incident in Bikaner came to light barely weeks after a similar tragedy in Kota where five women died due to kidney failure following Caesarean deliveries.

Dr. Surendra Verma, Principal of Sardar Patel Medical College of Bikaner, said that symptoms of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) have been observed in the patients; however, he noted that AKI can result from various factors, including infections, the effects of medication, complications arising during childbirth, or other medical reasons.

Investigation underway

“An investigation is currently underway, and it would be premature to confirm a specific cause at this stage,” said Dr. Verma, adding that the possibility of infection cannot be entirely ruled out.

Aa per reports, all the affected women are between the ages of 20-27 and undergone Caesarean deliveries at the maternity wing (Janana Hospital) of PBM Hospital 10-15 days ago.

Their health began to deteriorate shortly after delivery. Doctors observed a series of alarming symptoms, including reduced urine output, falling platelet counts, acute kidney injury, excessive bleeding, and, in some cases, multiple organ complications. Medical examinations revealed severe kidney-related complications. Consequently, they were immediately shifted to the ICU for advanced medical care.