Kerala: CCTV Captures Fatal Motorcycle-Mini Van Collision In Tanur; One Dead, Three Injured | X @nextminutenews7

Tanur (Kerala): A tragic road accident in Kerala's Malappuram district claimed the life of a 60-year-old man and left 3 others injured after a motorcycle collided with a minivan in the Nadakkavu area of Tanur.

The deceased has been identified as Iqbal (60), who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident. In the video, it is seen that the motorcycle was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into the oncoming minivan.

The incident, which was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, has been doing the rounds on the internet. The accident took place at around 4:30 pm on June 8. The footage shows the motorcycle and the minivan colliding with considerable force, highlighting the severity of the impact. Iqbal sustained critical injuries in the crash and later succumbed to them.

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Three other individuals, believed to be occupants of the vehicles involved, were also injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their exact condition has not yet been disclosed.

The accident drew the attention of local residents, many of whom rushed to the scene shortly after the collision. Witnesses described the incident as heartbreaking and expressed concern over reckless driving on the stretch of road where the crash occurred.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. Officials are examining CCTV footage and collecting statements from witnesses as part of the probe.