Six Smugglers Apprehended With ₹27.288 Crore Yaba, Heroin Haul In Barak River Operation | File Pic (Representational Image)

Guwahati: Six suspected smugglers were apprehended after they allegedly attempted to escape by jumping into the Barak River during a midnight interception in the Tupidhar area of Jiribam. Assam Rifles and Boro Bekra Police seized Yaba tablets and heroin valued at approximately ₹27.288 crore in the operation.

The operation was carried out after Assam Rifles troops detected a suspicious country-made boat moving across the river under the cover of darkness. Poor visibility hampered the operation, but the movement raised suspicion and the troops moved to intercept the vessel.

The boat was challenged and ordered to halt midstream. Instead, the occupants abandoned the boat and jumped into the river in an attempt to flee towards the dense jungle along the riverbank.

Assam Rifles personnel launched a coordinated pursuit and sealed the escape routes. Despite the difficult terrain and low visibility, all six suspects were apprehended.

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A subsequent search led to the recovery of 90,000 Yaba tablets weighing 9.414 kg and valued at approximately ₹27 crore. The joint team also seized 48 grams of heroin, packed in four soap cases and valued at ₹28.80 lakh.

The total estimated value of the seized narcotics stands at ₹27.288 crore.

The operation also led to the seizure of six mobile phones, four side bags and the country-made boat allegedly used to transport the contraband across the Barak River.

The six apprehended individuals, along with the seized narcotics and other material, were subsequently handed over to Boro Bekra Police for detailed investigation and further legal action under the NDPS Act.

The operation was carried out by Assam Rifles in coordination with Boro Bekra Police and resulted in the interception of the alleged narcotics consignment being smuggled from Mizoram into Assam.