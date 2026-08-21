6 Indians Among Crew Of Pirate-Hijacked Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Off Somalia | X - Nightshade00077

Six Indians were aboard a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship carrying Turkish weapons when pirates hijacked it off Somalia’s Puntland coast earlier this week, a Somali official said on Thursday.

The M/V LUTUF was seized on Monday and taken towards the Nugaal coast. The vessel was captured about three-and-a-half nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district, the official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because he wasn't authorised to speak publicly about sensitive information.

The ship, owned by Polar Movement Shipping, was carrying Turkish weapons bound for a military training facility in Mogadishu, along with communications and satellite equipment. Its 10-member crew comprised six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian and two Serbian security guards.

Pirates take vessel towards Puntland coast

Eight pirates, believed to be members of a group previously involved in the hijacking of the M/V Sward on April 26, took the vessel towards the coast near Garmaal in Puntland’s Dangoroyo district.

Two Turkish-owned vessels later approached the hijacked ship, while Turkish helicopters and drones monitored the area, the official said. Turkish authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.

On Tuesday, a small boat carrying two men approached the vessel and delivered khat, a stimulant commonly chewed in Somalia. The boat later returned to shore.

Airstrike kills four, injures two

An airstrike followed the boat’s return, killing four men and wounding two others, the official said.

The circumstances of the strike, including who carried it out and whether those killed were involved in the hijacking, could not immediately be independently verified.

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Status of ship, crew remains unclear

The status of the LUTUF, including its crew and cargo, was not immediately clear. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify all details of the account.

There was also no immediate comment from Turkish authorities on the hijacking.