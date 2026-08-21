CJP Convenor Abhijeet Dipke Seeks Education Minister Dada Bhuse's Resignation Over Govt School Conditions | Sourced

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, alleging that government schools were in a pitiable condition and that students were being denied even basic facilities.

Dipke, whose organisation launched the School Thik Karo (improve government schools) campaign last week, visited a Zilla Parishad school at Ujani village in Latur's Ausa tehsil.

He said elected representatives and ministers must be held accountable for the condition of government schools, many of which continue to lack proper classrooms, benches, toilets and safe access roads. He alleged that students in some schools were being treated "worse than animals".

"It is a question of students' lives. When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them? Do people vote for them so that they can only travel in helicopters? People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this," he said.

Dipke urges people to put education before politics

Dipke urged people to pressure political leaders to work for education before seeking their votes.

"People should also tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education. Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education. For politics, we come out of our homes with flags of caste and community. Similarly, we should come out for the schools of our children,” he added.

“These people keep saying that religion is in danger. The religion did not end in so many years, and it is coming to an end in your tenure? The religion will not go anywhere, but the future of kids can get affected,” he claimed.

Dipke said ministers and MLAs should send their children to government schools to understand the problems faced by students.

Asked whether Bhuse should continue as School Education Minister, Dipke said, "The condition of schools makes me feel that the education minister should not continue in the post. If the government wants to understand the urgency of improving government schools, ministers and elected representatives should send their own children to study in these schools."

He alleged that despite being in power for several years, the ruling dispensation had failed to substantially improve government schools.

"Students are still studying in schools with leaking tin roofs and without adequate benches. If these basic problems could not be resolved in 10 years, the government must explain what it has achieved," he said.

CJP raises safety, sanitation concerns at schools

Dipke said the CJP and local residents would collectively raise issues affecting schools and press the government to provide safe transport to students who have to walk several kilometres to school.

Referring to reports of children allegedly dying of snakebites in schools, he said such incidents exposed the authorities' failure to ensure safe access to education.

Dipke also raised concerns about unhygienic conditions at the school inspected by the CJP team, alleging that scrap and garbage accumulated behind the premises had created conditions conducive to the presence of snakes.

He said the CJP's inspections had already prompted authorities to begin some work in schools and stressed the importance of public participation in strengthening democracy.

"People have begun finding their voice again. More organisations and movements should emerge in a democracy. The more people come forward and speak, the stronger our democracy will become," he said.

Commenting on Gen Z, Dipke said young people would become a significant electoral force by the 2029 elections and political parties would have to address their concerns. He said the government must also work for the younger generation currently studying in schools, warning that young voters would hold governments accountable if their concerns were ignored.

Dipke said widespread protests could emerge across villages if the government failed to improve public schools.

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Dipke questions CBI probe into NEET paper leak case

Commenting on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case in Latur, Dipke alleged that the investigation appeared to be concentrating on lower-level suspects while attempts were being made to shield more influential people.

"It is difficult to believe that such a case could have taken place without the involvement of senior officials in the system. Merely arresting a few lower-level persons and claiming action is not enough," he said.