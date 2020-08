Six of 10 dirtiest cities in India are from Bihar, Lalu wonders if Nitish will still blame him

The list for the dirtiest cities (Cities with a population of less than 10 lakh)

Gaya Buxar Abohar Bhagalpur Parsa Bazaar Shillong Itanagar Dimapur Bihar Sharif Saharsa

Highlighted cities are from Bihar

This comment by Lalu came after facing criticism from deputy chief minister of Bihar in recent times. Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi has been targeting the former CM over his negligence towards the development of the state. in July Modi blamed Lalu Prasad Yadav for his negligence towards the infrastructure development during the RJD's rule in Bihar.

"RJD did a mockery of the education system," wrote Modi as he shared a newspaper clipping about his criticism on RJD chief on July 26.

On Thursday, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for a fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness survey.

Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the country, followed by Kanpur, Munger, Prayagraj and Haridwar.

Chhattisgarh was given the 'Cleanest State' award in the category of states having more than 100 urban local bodies, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 -- the fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country -- were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony where 129 awards were given in different categories.

The survey brochure describes the New Delhi Municipal Council as "India's Cleanest National Capital (National or State Capitals/UT)". The NDMC comprises large part of Rajpath and the VIP zone of Lutyens' Delhi.

A total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 97 Ganga towns were surveyed, and 1.87 crore citizens participated in the exercise, according to the government.

Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh has been ranked the cleanest city in the category of 1-10 lakh population, followed by Mysore in Karnataka and New Delhi Municipal area.

The Jalandhar Cantonment Board had been ranked first while Delhi Cantonment Board and Meerut Cantonment Board have grabbed second and third positions respectively.

According to the survey results, Jharkhand was adjudged the 'Cleanest State' in the category of having less than 100 ULBs, followed by Haryana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Indore has topped the ranking in the cleanest city category (having more than one lakh population), and is followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai. Vijaywada and Ahmedabad in that order.

Nasik has been ranked 25th, while Bihar's Patna 47th, North Delhi and East Delhi 43rd and 46th positions in the cleanest city category.

In the category of a population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra's Karad bagged the first position, followed by Saswad and Lonavala.

(With inputs from PTI)