 Six Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan's Churu, 7-Month-Old Girl Survives
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Six Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan's Churu, 7-Month-Old Girl Survives

Six people, including five members of a family, died after their car rammed into a parked truck on Rajasthan’s Churu–Taranagar road on Saturday. A seven-month-old girl was the sole survivor and was hospitalised in critical condition. The family was travelling to Gurugram to offer prayers at a shrine. Police are investigating.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Six Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan's Churu, 7-Month-Old Girl Survives
Six Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan's Churu, 7-Month-Old Girl Survives | Representational Image

Jaipur: In a tragic accident six people, including five of a family, were killed after a car rammed into a parked truck on the Dadrewa–Taranagar road in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday morning. A seven-month-old girl was the sole survivor and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Sadulpur Station House Officer Rajesh Sihag, seven people were travelling in the car when the accident occurred near Dadrewa village at around 8.30 am. Five occupants died on the spot, while another child succumbed to injuries during treatment. The seventh occupant, a seven-month-old girl, survived the crash.

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Police and administration officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Personnel from the Dadrewa police outpost shifted the injured to a hospital. Given her critical condition, the infant was referred to Churu for further treatment.

Five of the victims belonged to the same family from Somsisar village in Taranagar, while the other one was the driver of the car. They were travelling to Gurugram to make an offering at a local deity's shrine when their car collided with the stationary truck near Dadrewa. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

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