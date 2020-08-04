'Situations don't last forever': All India Muslim Personal Law board's cryptic tweet ahead of Bhoomi Pujan

Even as Ayodhya prepares for the Ram Janmabhoomi foundation stone laying event on August 5, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board took to Twitter with a letter of sorts, assuring that people should not feel "heartbroken".

"Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid. Hagia Sophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever" reads the accompanying tweet.