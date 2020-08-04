Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Check out PM Modi's full itinerary on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5). Along with PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present on stage during the ceremony.

A total of 175 guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme. Some eminent citizens of the city have also been invited, said the temple trust.

The muhurta for the ceremony is at 12.15 pm. Apart from the 'bhoomi pujan', PM Modi will also reportedly be unveiling a Rs 5 postal stamp with the new model of Ram Mandir to commemorate the event.

Here is PM Modi's full itinerary on Wednesday:

9:35 AM - Departure from New Delhi

10:35 AM - Arrival at Lucknow airport

10:40 AM - Will leave the airport for Ayodhya in a helicopter

11:30 AM - Will land at helipad in Saket Colony in Ayodhya

11:40 AM - Darshan at Hanuman Garhi

12 noon - Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi

Darshan of Ram Lalla for 10 minutes

12:15 PM - Tree plantation in the premises of the temple site

12:30 PM - Bhoomi Poojan begins

12:40 PM - Foundation stone laying ceremony

1:10 PM - Meeting with Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj and other members of the trust

2:05 PM - PM Modi to leave for the helipad in Saket Colony

2:20 PM - Departure for Lucknow

Reportedly, the security has been beefed up for the ceremony. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that unprecedented security arrangements have been made in the city. Also, any electronic device, mobile or camera will be not permitted at the venue for the ceremony.