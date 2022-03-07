'Situation will be clear on March 10': Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on early exit polls showing AAP forming govt in Punjab

As exit polls predict that the Aam Aadmi Party will sweep in the Punjab elections, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said that the situation will be clear on March 10.

The leader responding on early exit polls showing AAP forming govt in Punjab said, ""Let's just wait for 3 more days as the situation will be clear on March 10."

As per the ABP C-Voter Exit Poll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in Punjab, the Congress is within striking distance of the majority mark in Uttarakhand, while Goa is again throwing up a hung Assembly.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is way ahead of the Congress and Akali Dal in Punjab, as per the Exit Poll.

AAP is projected to get 56 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, within kissing distance of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is slated to get 25 seats while the Akali Dal is projected to get 23 seats.

"Let's just wait for 3 more days as the situation will be clear on March 10," says Congress leader Sunil Jakhar when asked about early exit polls showing AAP forming govt in Punjab#PunjabElection2022 pic.twitter.com/h0m7bCrMmo — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted 76-90 seats for the AAP, followed by only 19-31 for the ruling Congress and 7-11 for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The Times Now-Veto Exit Poll gave the AAP 70 seats, while another 22 for the Congress, 19 for SAD, just 5 sets for the BJP and allies and others 1.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while Congress will win 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others are projected to win 1-3 seats, in the 117 member assembly of Punjab.

The X factor in Punjab elections is that a large number of marginal seats will be decisive.

The current survey findings and projections are based on C-Voter Exit Poll/Post Poll personal interviews conducted on pollling day and after polling day among 18+ adults statewide.

The February 20 Punjab Assembly election was a four-corner contest between Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 08:47 PM IST