SIT Team Visits Chorbagan Puja Pandal To Investigate Stampede That Claimed 19 Lives | ANI

Kolkata: A day after a six-member special investigation team (SIT) which had been constituted in consultation with the Calcutta High Court to investigate the stampede situation in Chor Bagan in north Kolkata, the team on Thursday had visited the puja pandal for investigation.

SIT head retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati says three months is short to probe the incident.

“Such an incident took place for the first time in the history of Kolkata. Though the deadline is too short, we will make it happen during the time span. We all will give our best. The lane is too small and we have asked the puja committee members to keep the puja pandal for our investigation,” said Anindita.

Asked whether the idol will be kept inside the pandal to which the retired Justice said that they want the pandal to be intact.

“If it is possible to immerse the idol without damaging the pandal then the idol can be immersed. The light inside the pandal is very dim. We have instructed the organizers to keep the light same as it was during the incident,” further mentioned Anindita.

Notably, 3D scanner machines were used to detect every possibility of the disaster. Soon after the SIT team, a forensic team also visited the pandal spot.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that no one will be spared and also mentioned that the tragic stampede in North Kolkata which killed 19 people was caused by ‘human error’ and crowd-management lapses.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Raha, also known as Sentu, the treasurer of the Durga Puja organising committee, the person who was making the announcement during the stampede is arrested by the police.