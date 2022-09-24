SIT formed to probe murder case of Ankita Bhandari: Uttarakhand CM

Women gherao the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Photo: Screen grab

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said SIT will be formed to probe the killing of Ankita Bhandari. Dhami in his tweet also mentioned that body of the deceased 19-year-old has been recovered by the police.

The CM in his tweet wrote, "In order to get the harshest punishment to the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter."

"Action has also been taken by the bulldozers on the illegally built resort of the accused late last night. It is our resolve that the culprits of this heinous crime will not be spared," the CM added.

Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantara resort in Lakshman Jhula area, had been missing since September 18. On Friday, September 23, three people including a BJP leader's son were arrested for her killing.

Reportedly, Bhandari was killed by Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya and others after an altercation.