SIT begins probe in killing of Jharkhand tribals

Ranchi: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday began a probe into the killing of seven tribals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Jharkhand Police headquarters on Thursday had formed an eight-member special investigation team to probe the Burugulikera massacre which took place under Gudri Police Station area of West Singhbhum district on January 19. Rajkumar Mehta, SDPO Ghatshila, Jamshedpur has been appointed as the head of the team. The SIT has been asked to submit their first report within five days based on the findings of the investigation. The SIT has been directed to report to DIG, Chaibasa through the SP, Chaibasa, who will be supervising the work of the team. Earlier this week, a meeting was convened by Patthalgari supporters at Burugulikela village. James Bhud, Deputy Pramukh of Gulikela Panchayat opposed the Patthalgari supporters. He was allegedly abducted along with six people. On Sunday when they did not return the family members lodged complaint to police on Monday. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday.