'Sirf Reel Par Hi Maaf Karoge Ya Cases Bhi Vapas Loge?': Abhijeet Dipke Asks PM Modi

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter said he had forgiven students who used abusive language against him during the anti-paper leak protests.

Responding to PM Modi's latest Instagram video, Dipke questioned whether the Centre would also withdraw criminal cases filed against protesters.

"Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge? (Will you forgive them only in a reel, or will you also withdraw the cases?)" Dipke commented on the Prime Minister's Instagram post.

PM Modi's Message To Protesters

The Prime Minister, who has increasingly used Instagram to communicate with young audiences, posted his fifth reel in a week late Friday, addressing the controversy over abusive remarks directed at him during the student protests.

In the video, Modi said he had chosen to forgive those who insulted him despite the offensive language used.

"Some youngsters hurled crude abuses. Words were used that do not befit a civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to vile insults," he said.

Backdrop Of Student Protests

The remarks come amid controversy surrounding a teenager from Noida who was booked for allegedly making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister during protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Read Also CJP Says Profanity Should Not Invite Criminal Action Amid PM Modi Abuse Row | Video

The demonstrations, led by students demanding accountability over exam paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the education system, gained nationwide attention and eventually culminated in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke's latest comment has added a fresh political dimension to the debate, shifting the focus from the Prime Minister's message of forgiveness to the legal action taken against protesters, and raising questions over whether the cases filed during the agitation will also be reconsidered.