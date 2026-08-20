‘Sir, We Came To Steal’: Thieves Call Police For Rescue After Locals Trap Them Inside Gujarat Jewellery Shop

A burglary attempt in Gujarat’s Valsad district took an unusual turn on Wednesday night when two alleged thieves, trapped inside a jewellery shop by local residents, called the police helpline 112 seeking help.

According to police, one of the accused told the emergency operator that they had entered the shop to commit a theft but locals had pulled down the shutter, leaving them trapped inside.

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The incident took place at BJ Jewellers in Sanjan village of Umargam subdivision, around 25 km from Vapi. Police said the area, located near the borders of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman, is often targeted by criminals because of the ease of crossing state and territorial boundaries.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Sonkar and Vipin Pathak, allegedly broke into the jewellery shop after picking its lock. Some locals became suspicious and lowered the shutter, trapping the two men inside.

As more people gathered outside, the accused reportedly locked themselves in and eventually contacted the police. When officers arrived, some people outside were allegedly trying to force open the shutter with sticks.

Police rescued the men and arrested them. Jewellery allegedly collected by the accused and burglary tools were recovered from the premises.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B Dave said the police would seek their custody and investigate whether the duo had been involved in other crimes.