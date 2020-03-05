'Sir do you dye?': Justice Muralidhar signs off with an epic pun

Well, it seems that Justice Murlidhar had quite a good time during his tenure at the Court. He narrated his story of how he shared a funny moment amidst an intense argument with Senior Advocate Ravinder Sethi.

As he addressed the gathering, he said that he was not meant to pursue law. Well, looks like Justice Murlidhar had different aspirations in life but ended up pursuing law. He said that he used to play cricket with the son of a lawyer and he would leave his cricket kit in his office and that is how he chose this career for himself.

Further, he went on to speak about the Bhopal gas tragedy case in which he appeared as a counsel in the court. Recalling those days, he said the issue of compensation to be paid to the kin of victims had to be argued multiple times in before the bench. However, the issue was resolved after it came up before the bench headed by Krishna Iyer.

He also went to speak about the young lawyers in the Court who come prepared to argue. He also said " I want my juniors to come prepared and seize the opportuinity to argue in the court of law."

Concluding his speech, he remarked, "When justice has to triumph, it will triumph...Be with the truth and justice will be done."

Earlier, the President had ordered the transfer of Delhi HC judge S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a bench headed by the Judge had expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to curb violence and register FIRs against alleged hate speeches made by several BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.