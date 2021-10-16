e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Singhu border incident: Accused Sarvajeet Singh has been sent to seven days police custody by courtElections for Congress president to be held by next September, say party sources
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

Singhu border incident: Nihang Sarvajeet Singh who claimed responsibility for killing sent to 7-day police custody by court

FPJ Web Desk
New Delhi: A security person keeps vigil at Singhu Border near the site of the farmers protest, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: A security person keeps vigil at Singhu Border near the site of the farmers protest, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Advertisement

A day after the corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging at the farmers' protest site, the accused has been sent to police custody. The court on Saturday sent Sarvajeet Singh to seven days police custody.


The body of Lakhbir Singh, 35, from Punjab's Taran Taran district, was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the site where farmers are protesting three Central farm laws for over 10 months. His body bore over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. The incident had been blamed on a group of Nihangs.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal