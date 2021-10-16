Singhu border incident: Nihang Sarvajeet Singh who claimed responsibility for killing sent to 7-day police custody by court

A day after the corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging at the farmers' protest site, the accused has been sent to police custody. The court on Saturday sent Sarvajeet Singh to seven days police custody.



The body of Lakhbir Singh, 35, from Punjab's Taran Taran district, was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the site where farmers are protesting three Central farm laws for over 10 months. His body bore over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. The incident had been blamed on a group of Nihangs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:02 PM IST