Singer Shaan, other Bollywood personalities likely to join TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Goa: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made her maiden visit to Goa. According to Goa TMC sources, she will go to places visited by Swami Vivekananda and churches on Friday and few heavyweight leaders are likely to join the party on Friday.

“There will be several heavyweight joinings in Goa in the presence of Mamata Banerjee. Not just political personalities, even non-political persons will also join TMC,” said the TMC sources.

Meanwhile, ahead of leaving for Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she is going to meet her Goan friends and refused to speak anything about her trip.

TMC sources also confirmed that Mamata Banerjee will hold several meetings with people of all communities and would also take part in two rallies.

“From Bollywood singer Shaan to several Bollywood actors is also likely to join TMC. They are also scheduled to campaign for TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in February,” said the TMC sources.

BJP Goa spokesperson Urfan Mulla claimed that people of all sections are happy with the work done by the BJP and also that just to get the tag of being a ‘national party', Mamata is ‘staging drama’.

However, slamming Mamata Banerjee for her appeasement politics, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee’s reputation of being anti-Hindu in Bengal has tailed her to Goa, where she is being welcomed with giant size posters of Jai Shree Ram.”

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:39 PM IST